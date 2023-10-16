Show property on map Show properties list
Heraklion
161
Limenas Chersonisou
32
Malia
19
Gazi
11
Archanes
3
161 property total found
Commercial 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Koutouloufari, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 5
Fantastic Investment Opportunity: Six cozy First Floor Apartments of 162m2 in Prime Seaside …
€249,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kato Gouves, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale an apartment complex in Heraklion, Crete.It consists of 2 floors, 360 sq m …
€450,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool in Kato Gouves, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale Three Newly Built Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools in Heraklion, Cre…
€1,15M
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 756 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 756 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leavin…
€4,60M
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Commercial 3 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ethia, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ethia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 286 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,50M
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
€1,40M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Siva, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Siva, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an olive oil plant, on Crete. The plant has an adjacent plot of 2.500sq.m, it is fu…
€350,000
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€900,000
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€4,00M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a business - dental clinic in the most organized tourist destination of C…
€750,000
Commercial 3 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Stironas, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Stironas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mountain, t…
€1,45M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€220,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Gazi, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 670 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,10M
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
€1,05M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€880,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€130,000
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings in Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Old hotel of 750 sq.m. is offered for sale in the Hersonisos region, on of the most tourist …
€399,000
Commercial 4 rooms with furnishings in Epano Vathia, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms with furnishings
Epano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€650,000
Commercial 3 rooms with furnishings in Elea, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with furnishings
Elea, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,60M
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kavrochori, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€850,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Anopolis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Anopolis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€750,000
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
€820,000
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 411 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€2,50M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Archanes, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Archanes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 1
Three detached houses are proposed for sale in the Prefecture of Heraklion. They are located…
€265,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kato Gouves, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Three apartments are suggested for sale in Gouves, Hersonissos.The apartments have a total a…
€480,000
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
€999,000

