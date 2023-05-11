UAE
Commercial real estate in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11
1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Hotel 48 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
48
1
€ 1,800,000
Special Offer!!! For sale a residential complex, located in the northeast coast of Crete, 45…
Hotel 18 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
18
1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
€ 500,000
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
Hotel 12 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
12
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Hotel 22 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
22
1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15
1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of 1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
€ 3,800,000
For sale a complex of 3 luxury villas of 180 sq.m in a 4000 sq.m. plot near Agios Nikolaos.E…
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15
1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1
1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a complex with houses in Crete. The complex consists of 10 houses scattered in a we…
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1
1
€ 3,000,000
For sale business in Elounda Agios Nikolaos. The business is 850m2 on a 1500m2 plot and comp…
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
€ 690,000
Suggested for sale, an unfinished business of 6 apartments in cosmopolitan Elounda, Crete. T…
