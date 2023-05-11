Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

36 properties total found
Hotel 30 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
Commercial 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale business complex that needs renovation in east Crete! The complex consists of 2 dif…
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Suggested for sale a complex of 6 apartments in Milatos, Lassithi. The complex was built in …
Commercial 1 room in Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartments complex in Elounda! The complex consists of ground floor and first floor…
Commercial 1 room in Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale is a commercial shop with a total area of 130 sq. m in Elounda. The room is located…
Hotel 11 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Commercial in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land plot eligible for business in Agios Nikolaos. The land plot includes a 366 sq.…
Commercial 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale two commercial properteisin the coastal, resort village of the island of Crete. The…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale a commercial property of 1.400sq.m, on the island of Crete. The property is located…
Hotel 9 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
Hotel 18 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 18
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 17 rooms in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 17
Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 rooms in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 28
Number of floors 1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
Hotel 29 rooms in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 29
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
Hotel 12 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Commercial 1 room in Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale business area of 220 sq.m in Crete. The business consists of a tavern with a total …
Commercial 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 22 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 22
Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Commercial in Agia Varvara, Greece
Commercial
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 425,000
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a commercial property of 2.000 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built o…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2 buildings with apartments in the elite area of Elounda on the island of Crete.The…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,800,000
For sale a complex of 3 luxury villas of 180 sq.m in a 4000 sq.m. plot near Agios Nikolaos.E…
Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For Sale a building with 6 apartments at 120m2 each.All apartments have a unique view of Mir…
Commercial real estate in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial real estate
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 1
€ 2,135,000
For sale complex of 16 apartments and a restaurant business in Crete. The complex except of …
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale commersial property with apartments in Crete. The building has a prevision for 8 ap…
