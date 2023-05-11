Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos
7
koinoteta elountas
3
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Hotel 11 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Hotel 48 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 48 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 48
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Special Offer!!! For sale a residential complex, located in the northeast coast of Crete, 45…
Hotel 18 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 18
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 12 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Hotel 22 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 22
Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir