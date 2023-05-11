Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Hotel 30 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 30
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
Hotel 11 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Hotel 9 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
Hotel 18 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 18
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 17 rooms in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 17
Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 rooms in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 28
Number of floors 1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Hotel 29 rooms in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 29
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
Hotel 12 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Hotel 22 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 22
Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Hotel 15 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Hotel 31 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 31 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 31
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale the hotel in the prefecture of Lasithi. Located in the heart of the beautiful town,…
