Commercial real estate in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Clear all
64 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1 179 m²
1
For sale recently renovated hotel in the city center of Agios Nikolaos in Eastern Crete. The…
€3,90M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Sisi, Greece
1
700 m²
1
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
€2,67M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
700 m²
1
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Crete. Business for sale located on a hilltop, with se…
€1,16M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
500 m²
1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. T…
€855,000
Recommend
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
30
1 145 m²
1
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
€2,80M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Sisi, Greece
1
511 m²
1
For sale business complex that needs renovation in east Crete! The complex consists of 2 dif…
€540,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
380 m²
1
Suggested for sale a complex of 6 apartments in Milatos, Lassithi. The complex was built in …
€270,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
66 m²
1
A ground floor commercial space is for sale in Elounda, in an excellent environment and with…
€73,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Elounda, Greece
1
180 m²
1
For sale apartments complex in Elounda! The complex consists of ground floor and first floor…
€480,000
Recommend
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
42
1 700 m²
1
For sale hotel in a tourist area near Agios Nikolaos, Crete. The hotel consists of 41 rooms,…
€1,30M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
1
130 m²
1
For sale is a commercial shop with a total area of 130 sq. m in Elounda. The room is located…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11
1
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
1
For sale land plot eligible for business in Agios Nikolaos. The land plot includes a 366 sq.…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Sisi, Greece
1
180 m²
1
For sale two commercial properteisin the coastal, resort village of the island of Crete. The…
€400,000
Recommend
Hotel 35 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
35
1 500 m²
1
For sale a hotel in the island of Crete, with a total area of 1.500 sq.m, located just 4 kil…
€4,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vrouchas, Greece
1
40 m²
1
For sale of 3 shops in Elounda. Shops are located on the ground floor of the building which …
€85,000
Recommend
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9
650 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
18
600 m²
1
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
€1,30M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1 500 m²
1
For sale a commercial property of 840 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built on …
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
17
900 m²
1
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
€3,15M
Recommend
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Elounda, Greece
28
1 500 m²
1
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
€8,40M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
270 m²
1
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
€500,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
220 m²
1
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
€670,000
Recommend
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
29
1 100 m²
1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
€3,50M
Recommend
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
12
450 m²
1
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Elounda, Greece
1
220 m²
1
For sale business area of 220 sq.m in Crete. The business consists of a tavern with a total …
€950,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sisi, Greece
1
140 m²
1
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€630,000
Recommend
Hotel 22 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
22
790 m²
1
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
€1,26M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
5
5
152 m²
3
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
€425,000
Recommend
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15
1 400 m²
1
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of 1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
€999,000
Recommend
