Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos pellas

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in demos pellas, Greece

Giannitsa
8
2 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Alonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
Hotel 9 rooms in Methone, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Methone, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of the …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir