UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos pellas
Hotels
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in demos pellas, Greece
commercial property
8
Hotel
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Chaniotis, Greece
1
1
€ 950,000
The building is located in a very privileged position, next to the sea, between shops, hotel…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
1
1
€ 650,000
In a unique spot in contact with the sea and with unobstructed view in the Aegean Sea Ystern…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Liti, Greece
1
1
€ 600,000
For sale commercial space(a former gas station) of 450 sq.m. It also includes and additional…
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
470 m²
€ 369,812
An investment facility in the Artemis area is offered for sale. The first floor consists of …
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
23
1
€ 1,400,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Portes, Greece
1
1
€ 630,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Agios Prodromos, Greece
1
3
€ 370,000
For sale business of 380 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Recommend
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
22
22
1 039 m²
€ 1
Hotel of 1039m2 built in 2003 of space on a plot of 498 m2 gated land belonging to the Hotel…
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
10 000 m²
€ 1,599,187
Commercial premises for sale in the city of Katerina. The room owns an area of 10,000 square…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1
1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1252 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
Recommend
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,199,390
Commercial real estate for sale 600 m2 in Crete. The building consists of 8 apartments, whic…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
€ 40,000
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate in the neighbourhood of Psyri, …
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL