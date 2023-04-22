Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos molou - agiou konstantinou
  6. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in demos molou - agiou konstantinou, Greece

Kamena Vourla
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 room in Akti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir