  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos leukadas
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in demos leukadas, Greece

4 properties total found
Hotel 29 roomsin Vasiliki, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Vasiliki, Greece
29 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
Hotel 1 roomin Steno, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Steno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale, Apart-Hotel 1020 sq.m located in a beautiful place Nidri, in the east of Lefkada i…
Hotel 1 roomin Rachi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Rachi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
For sale, a 1.000 sq.m hotel on a 1.500 sq.m land plot on the island of Lefkada. The hotel c…
Hotel 1 roomin Nikiana, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nikiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. There are solar …

