Hotels for sale in demos kilkis, Greece

Hotel 1 roomin Platania, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Platania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Hotel for sale 1.600 sq.m. area, on a plot of 6.500 sq.m. in the northern part of Greece. Th…
Hotel 1 roomin Akritohori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akritohori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of ​​1688 sq.m. near the town of Serres. On the ground floor of …
Hotel 1 roomin Ano Poroia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ano Poroia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
A 3-star hotel, of 2.500 sq.m., located in ​​Serres prefecture, just a few kilometers from p…

