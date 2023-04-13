Seaview Commercial property for Sale in demos kerkyras, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
Commercial 1 roomin Spartilas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 268 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Commercial 1 roomin Skripero, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Hotel 1 roomin Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 roomin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 roomin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Hotel 1 roomin demos kerkyras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 roomin Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 1 roomin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 1 roomin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 roomin Korakades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korakades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale, a 100 sq.m mini hotel located in one of the most popular places among the British …
Hotel 12 roomsin Dassia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Kavos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Location: Cavos On the ground floor, there are 4 studios consisting of a room, a kitchen and…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
On the south of Corfu island, in the center of one of the most popular villages, there is a …
Hotel 1 roomin Agii Deka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Deka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
Hotel 1 roomin Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale half of the four-floor apartments consisting of seven rooms. The apartments are loc…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Gordios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
On one side of the building there is a living room of 50 sq.m and on the other side there is…
Hotel 1 roomin Dassia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale hotel of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 roomin Argirades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Argirades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Frame of construction710 sq.m for sale, consisting of 4 levels. In property there is a plot …
Commercial 1 roomin Kontokali, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the f…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale, a mini-hotel of 100 sq.m located in the south of Corfu, in Cavos, one of the most …
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Gimari, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
14 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
For sale hotel of 329 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The semi-base…
Hotel 1 roomin Gimari, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Gimari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a small complex of 300 sq.m with a picturesque view, consisting of six apartments, …
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Kouspades, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kouspades, Greece
21 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Commercial 1 roomin demos kerkyras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
In the near distance from the town, in Garitsa area, there is a property of 270 sq.m. for sa…

