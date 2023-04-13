UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
demos kerkyras
Hotels
Pool Hotels for sale in demos kerkyras, Greece
Corfu
79
Hotel
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 52 rooms
Avliotes, Greece
52 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 room
Avliotes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 1 room
Souleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 room
Episkopiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale an 8-room apartment complex, located in the village of Moraitika in the south-east …
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavos, Greece
17 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
17 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
Hotel 1 room
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
The 1000 sq.m hotel is located in the area of Agios Georgios Argyradon and consists of 24 …
Hotel 7 rooms
Livadi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
We offer for sale an apart hotel of 385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 1 room
Afionas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is ai…
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
Hotel 1 room
Ipsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,800,000
For sale is an Aparthotel of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the Ipsos beach in the northeas…
