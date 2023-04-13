Hotels for sale in demos kerkyras, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Corfu
Hotelin Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Greece
303 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 560,000
The beach of Agios Stefanos is only 300 meters away (5' on foot) while at a distance of…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
Hotel 16 roomsin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Kavos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 roomin Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 105 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Hotel 105 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
105 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,000,000
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
Hotel 1 roomin Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 roomin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 roomin Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 500 sq.m in the north of Corfu island, in Sidari area. The hotel c…
Hotel 1 roomin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Hotel 1 roomin demos kerkyras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 roomin Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 40 roomsin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 40 rooms
Kavos, Greece
40 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 52 roomsin Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 52 rooms
Avliotes, Greece
52 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 roomin Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 1 roomin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 14 roomsin Episkopiana, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Episkopiana, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel for sale of ​​1030 sq.m in Moraitikavillagesouth-east of Corfu. Family apartments are …
Hotel 1 roomin Skripero, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 roomin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 roomin Sidari, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Sidari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
We offer you a hotel which is situated on the north coast of Corfu island. The complex consi…
Hotel 1 roomin Spartilas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Modern private complex for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consists of six luxury a…
Hotel 1 roomin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the north of Corfu, there is a cozy mini-hotel up for sale, consisting of 17 apartments a…
Hotel 1 roomin Korakades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korakades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
To the south of the capital Corfu apartments sold 360 square meters consisting of 10 rooms, …
Hotel 1 roomin Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Avliotes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale, a 100 sq.m mini hotel located in one of the most popular places among the British …
Hotel 12 roomsin Dassia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Kavos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Location: Cavos On the ground floor, there are 4 studios consisting of a room, a kitchen and…

