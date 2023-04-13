UAE
147 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office
Acharavi, Greece
366 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 860,000
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
Commercial 1 room
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For Sale 4 apartments which function as accommodation for rent.The apartments are located in…
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Greece
303 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 560,000
The beach of Agios Stefanos is only 300 meters away (5' on foot) while at a distance of…
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
Hotel 16 rooms
Kavos, Greece
16 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Commercial 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 268 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Commercial
Kokkini, Greece
525 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 800,000
It is recently renovated (2019), all apartments are furnished, have an equipped kitchen with…
Restaurant
Acharavi, Greece
700 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 1,600,000
The complex has been recently renovated (2018-2019) and is located within a plot of 6 acres.…
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 105 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
105 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 8,000,000
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
Commercial 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
Manufacture
Igoumenitsa, Greece
249 000 m²
€ 200,000
Ref: 1137 - NATIONAL ROAD IGOUMENITSIS Preveza-Igoumenitsa SALE Land total area 249000 sq.m.…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 500 sq.m in the north of Corfu island, in Sidari area. The hotel c…
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Commercial 1 room
Kompitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the West of Corfu, in the are of Kontogialos, there is a building for sale of 400 sq.m, c…
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 40 rooms
Kavos, Greece
40 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Commercial 1 room
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale business in the center o…
Commercial 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale, 2 commercial properties on the island of Corfu. The properties have an area of 22.…
Hotel 52 rooms
Avliotes, Greece
52 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Commercial 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale, two commercial properties on the ground floor in a popular village on the island o…
Hotel 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
