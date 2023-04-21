Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in demos kassandras, Greece

Kassandria
52
46 properties total found
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
22 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
Hotel 24 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
24 Number of rooms 1 667 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
4 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 7,040,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 95 WC area: 4 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A …
Hotel 120 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 120 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
120 Number of rooms 6 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 11,700,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
400 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 27 WC area: 400 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, view, code. HPS78, 1,400,000 €
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
26 Number of rooms 1 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,300,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
18 Number of rooms 521 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
500 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
First level ( half base ): 3 double rooms, laundry, pantry, living rooms. Second level ( 1. …
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
745 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Plichrono SALE Hotel 20 WC area: 745 m2, 2 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, A / C, code.…
Hotel 39 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Hotel 39 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
39 Number of rooms 2 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Poseidi SALE Hotel 39 WC area: 2 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, a…
Hotel 38 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 38 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
38 Number of rooms 1 282 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,200,000
Basement of the first level ( 394.24 m2 ): There are two three-room rooms, each with 24 m2, …
Hotel in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,630,000
Kriopigi SALE Hotel 48 WC area: 1 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, …
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
6 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
Pefkochori SALE Hotel 98 WC Area: 6 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, swimming pool, view, cod…
Hotel in Fourka, Greece
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
1 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
The existing 2 * hotel in Greece for sale with 45 rooms on the Halkidiki peninsula. This pro…
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
1 800 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 60 WC Area: 1800 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Pool, Code. HPS2…
Hotel 24 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
24 Number of rooms 1 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Hotel in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel
Nea Skioni, Greece
600 m² -1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale is a mini-hotel consisting of 11 rooms, on the western cape of Kassandra, 30 meters…
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
1 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,200,000
The area of the entire building of 1000 sq.m accommodates 32 rooms and a reception, a store …
Hotel 16 bedrooms in demos kassandras, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
16 Number of rooms 900 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,600,000
Hotel 45 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 45 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
45 Number of rooms 900 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
1 650 m² 1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Hotel in demos kassandras, Greece
Hotel
demos kassandras, Greece
1 900 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Hotel in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel
Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 970 m² -1 Floor
€ 5,000,000
Hotel in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel
Skala Fourkas, Greece
800 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,600,000
Hotel in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 100 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,600,000
Hotel in demos kassandras, Greece
Hotel
demos kassandras, Greece
1 240 m² -1 Floor
€ 7,500,000
Hotel in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel
Kallithea, Greece
300 m² -1 Floor
€ 370,000
Kallithea SALE Hotel 18 WC Area: 300 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Garden, View, Code. HPS249…
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
3 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 136 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel 136 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
136 Number of rooms 8 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 20,000,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 350 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Pefkochori SALE Hotel 7 Premises, 7 Bath Area: 350 m2,, New Building, Parking, Garden, Pool,…
