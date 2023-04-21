Seaview Commercial property for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece

UAE
55 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
22 Number of rooms
600 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
Hotel 120 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
120 Number of rooms
6 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 11,700,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
26 Number of rooms
1 250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,300,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
18 Number of rooms
521 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
745 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Plichrono SALE Hotel 20 WC area: 745 m2, 2 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, A / C, code.…
Hotel 39 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
39 Number of rooms
2 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Poseidi SALE Hotel 39 WC area: 2 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, a…
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,630,000
Kriopigi SALE Hotel 48 WC area: 1 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, …
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
24 Number of rooms
1 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Hotel
Nea Skioni, Greece
600 m²
-1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale is a mini-hotel consisting of 11 rooms, on the western cape of Kassandra, 30 meters…
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
1 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,200,000
The area of the entire building of 1000 sq.m accommodates 32 rooms and a reception, a store …
Hotel 16 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
16 Number of rooms
900 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,600,000
Hotel 45 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
45 Number of rooms
900 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
Hotel
demos kassandras, Greece
1 900 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Hotel
Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 970 m²
-1 Floor
€ 5,000,000
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 100 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,600,000
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
3 200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 136 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
136 Number of rooms
8 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 20,000,000
Hotel 1 room
Moles Kalyves, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
A 4-star hotel of 4.000 sq. m., located in a plot of 10.000 sq. m. in Khalkidiki’s K…
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale hotel of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 235 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from…
Commercial 3 rooms
Kriopigi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 5,500,000
For sale business of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners…
Hotel 32 rooms
Pefkochori, Greece
32 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel, located on the seafront, in a popular resort town, on the peninsu…
Hotel 11 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
11 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale a hotel of450 sq.m in the south-western Cape of Peninsula Kassandra-Chalkidiki. Hot…
Commercial 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale two business properties on the shores of the Aegean Sea. Buildings consist of one f…
Hotel 50 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
50 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
For sale a hotel of 2331 sq.m, on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel consists…
Hotel 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
Offered for sale a hotel on the east coast of Chalkidiki, Kassandra. The total area of the h…
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
For sale a business property of 550 sq.m in the central part of the Kassandra peninsula, C…
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
We offer for sale a hotel in a tourist village of Kassandra peninsula, consisting of two bui…
Commercial 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
Hotel 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
Show next 30 properties
