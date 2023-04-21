Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Kassandria
52
16 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,750,000
For sale hotel of 625 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
Hotel 50 rooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
50 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
For sale a hotel of 2331 sq.m, on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel consists…
Hotel 1 room in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
Offered for sale a hotel on the east coast of Chalkidiki, Kassandra. The total area of the h…
Hotel 1 room in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
For sale a business property of ​​550 sq.m in the central part of the Kassandra peninsula, C…
Hotel 1 room in Fourka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
Hotel 1 room in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale hotel with area of 600 sq.m on the penincula Kassandra of Chalkidiki. Hotel consist…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
32 Number of rooms 16 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground …
Hotel 1 room in Kassandria, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale - Rooms for rent with total area of 900sq.m. to the Halkidiki Peninsula - Cassandra…
Hotel 15 rooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale a building of 380 sq.m on the peninsula of Kassandra. The three-story building cons…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Skioni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a hotel at the construction stage on the Chalkidiki peninsula. The area of the hote…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
16 Number of rooms 16 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground …
Commercial 1 room in Kriopigi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale business of 1100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Fokea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Fokea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 315 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the mountain opens up…
Commercial 1 room in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Moles Kalyves, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale business of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
Commercial 1 room in Paliouri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paliouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
Hotel 1 room in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq m in Chalkidiki. It consists of: 12 apartments-studios Total beds…
