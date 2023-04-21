Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Manufactures

Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Kassandria
3
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial real estate in Chaniotis, Greece
Commercial real estate
Chaniotis, Greece
6 bath 250 m²
€ 672,308
Property Code: 4-671 - Building FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €695.000. This 250 sq. m. …
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 84,238
For sale business of 80 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the windows. T…
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
770 m²
€ 1,198,230
Three-level building located on the central highway on the road to the airport, in the Vari …
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 644,177
For sale a commercial spaceof 114 sq.m on the third floor in the center of Glyfada. The faci…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 475,700
There is provided for rent a 2-storied commercial space of 580 sq m. It was built in 2008. O…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 113,970
Α commercial property of 78 sq. m., located in Agiou Dimitriou avenue, near The Govern…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
152 m²
€ 424,373
On sale is a family business of rented apartments in the Lassiti region. The building consis…
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 72,346
For sale business of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 21,803
For sale premises for commercial activity, an area of 55 sq. meters. The premises is located…
Hotel in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
360 m²
€ 848,746
For sale a building of 360 square meters, built on a plot of 2500 square meters. The buildin…
Commercial 1 bedroom in Kitsi, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom
Kitsi, Greece
770 m²
€ 898,672
Property Code: 1575 - Building FOR SALE in Attika - South Vari for €900.000 . This 770 sq. m…
Commercial 1 room in Chaniotis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chaniotis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 941,489
The building is located in a very privileged position, next to the sea, between shops, hotel…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir