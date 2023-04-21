UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Manufacture
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos kassandras
Manufactures
Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece
Kassandria
3
Manufacture
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial real estate
Chaniotis, Greece
6 bath
250 m²
€ 672,308
Property Code: 4-671 - Building FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €695.000. This 250 sq. m. …
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 84,238
For sale business of 80 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the windows. T…
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
770 m²
€ 1,198,230
Three-level building located on the central highway on the road to the airport, in the Vari …
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 644,177
For sale a commercial spaceof 114 sq.m on the third floor in the center of Glyfada. The faci…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 475,700
There is provided for rent a 2-storied commercial space of 580 sq m. It was built in 2008. O…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 113,970
Α commercial property of 78 sq. m., located in Agiou Dimitriou avenue, near The Govern…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
152 m²
€ 424,373
On sale is a family business of rented apartments in the Lassiti region. The building consis…
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 72,346
For sale business of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 21,803
For sale premises for commercial activity, an area of 55 sq. meters. The premises is located…
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
360 m²
€ 848,746
For sale a building of 360 square meters, built on a plot of 2500 square meters. The buildin…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Kitsi, Greece
770 m²
€ 898,672
Property Code: 1575 - Building FOR SALE in Attika - South Vari for €900.000 . This 770 sq. m…
Commercial 1 room
Chaniotis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 941,489
The building is located in a very privileged position, next to the sea, between shops, hotel…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map