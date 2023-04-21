UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Manufacture
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos kassandras
Manufactures
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece
Kassandria
3
Manufacture
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
756 m²
€ 4,593,214
For sale business of 756 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea views, mountains…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 1,797,345
For sale hotel complex "Apart Hotel" with a total area of 1300 sq.m in Stadida. The complex …
Commercial real estate
Korinos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 485,610
For sale business of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the mountain opens up fro…
Commercial
Greece, Greece
320 m²
€ 449,336
For sale business of 320 square meters in West Peloponnese. The windows offer city views. Th…
Commercial 1 room
Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 247,760
For sale business of 173 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 248,822
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Commercial 1 room
Korinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 247,760
For sale retail space of 110 sq.m. suitable for any type of business. The room consists of a…
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
400 m²
€ 519,233
For sale business of 400 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The win…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
400 m²
€ 2,346,533
For sale hotel in the center of the village, 13 km from the capital of the island of Kerkyra…
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 2,600,000
Property Code: HPS513 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for €2.600.000 . This 1100 sq. …
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,191,762
For sale hotel with an area of 2000 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea views…
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 399,410
For sale apartment complex on the island of Tasos. The complex is located on a plot of 1917 …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map