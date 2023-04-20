Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 9 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Investment 9 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
10 bath 12 000 m²
€ 5,900,000
Property Code: 1-10 - Business FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €5.900.000. This 12000 sq.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir