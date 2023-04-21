Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Hotel 22 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
22 Number of rooms 600 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
Hotel 120 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 120 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
120 Number of rooms 6 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 11,700,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
26 Number of rooms 1 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,300,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
18 Number of rooms 521 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
745 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Plichrono SALE Hotel 20 WC area: 745 m2, 2 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, A / C, code.…
Hotel 39 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Hotel 39 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
39 Number of rooms 2 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Poseidi SALE Hotel 39 WC area: 2 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, a…
Hotel in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,630,000
Kriopigi SALE Hotel 48 WC area: 1 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, …
Hotel 24 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
24 Number of rooms 1 500 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Hotel in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel
Nea Skioni, Greece
600 m² -1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale is a mini-hotel consisting of 11 rooms, on the western cape of Kassandra, 30 meters…
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
1 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,200,000
The area of the entire building of 1000 sq.m accommodates 32 rooms and a reception, a store …
Hotel 16 bedrooms in demos kassandras, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
16 Number of rooms 900 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,600,000
Hotel 45 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 45 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
45 Number of rooms 900 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
Hotel in demos kassandras, Greece
Hotel
demos kassandras, Greece
1 900 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Hotel in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel
Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 970 m² -1 Floor
€ 5,000,000
Hotel in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 100 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,600,000
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
3 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 136 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel 136 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
136 Number of rooms 8 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 20,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Moles Kalyves, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
A 4-star hotel of 4.000 sq. m., located in a plot of ​​10.000 sq. m. in Khalkidiki’s K…
Hotel 1 room in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale hotel of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
Hotel 32 rooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 32 rooms
Pefkochori, Greece
32 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel, located on the seafront, in a popular resort town, on the peninsu…
Hotel 11 rooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale a hotel of450 sq.m in the south-western Cape of Peninsula Kassandra-Chalkidiki. Hot…
Hotel 50 rooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
50 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
For sale a hotel of 2331 sq.m, on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel consists…
Hotel 1 room in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
Offered for sale a hotel on the east coast of Chalkidiki, Kassandra. The total area of the h…
Hotel 1 room in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
For sale a business property of ​​550 sq.m in the central part of the Kassandra peninsula, C…
Hotel 1 room in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
We offer for sale a hotel in a tourist village of Kassandra peninsula, consisting of two bui…
Hotel 1 room in Fourka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
Hotel 1 room in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chaniotis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
Hotel 1 room in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Chaniotis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,300,000
For sale hotel of 1250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owne…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
32 Number of rooms 16 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground …
Hotel 20 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
40 Number of rooms 20 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of high investment value in Chalkidiki. Located right on the seafront, 745…
