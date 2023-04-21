UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos kassandras
Hotels
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece
Kassandria
25
Hotel
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,750,000
For sale hotel of 625 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
Hotel 50 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
50 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
For sale a hotel of 2331 sq.m, on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel consists…
Hotel 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,500,000
Offered for sale a hotel on the east coast of Chalkidiki, Kassandra. The total area of the h…
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
For sale a business property of 550 sq.m in the central part of the Kassandra peninsula, C…
Hotel 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale hotel with area of 600 sq.m on the penincula Kassandra of Chalkidiki. Hotel consist…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
32 Number of rooms
16 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground …
Hotel 1 room
Kassandria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale - Rooms for rent with total area of 900sq.m. to the Halkidiki Peninsula - Cassandra…
Hotel 15 rooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale a building of 380 sq.m on the peninsula of Kassandra. The three-story building cons…
Hotel 1 room
Nea Skioni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a hotel at the construction stage on the Chalkidiki peninsula. The area of the hote…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
16 Number of rooms
16 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground …
Hotel 1 room
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq m in Chalkidiki. It consists of: 12 apartments-studios Total beds…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map