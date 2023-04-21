UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos kassandras
Hotels
Hotels for sale in demos kassandras, Greece
Kassandria
25
Hotel
Clear all
149 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
22 Number of rooms
600 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
24 Number of rooms
1 667 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
12 bath
450 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 3-1179 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kassandreia for €1.200.000 . This 450 sq…
Hotel 1 room
demos kassandras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 450 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
Afitos SALE Hotel 5 Premises, 5 Kitchen 5 Bathroom Area: 300 m2, 4 Levels, Good condition, P…
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
4 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 7,040,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 95 WC area: 4 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A …
Hotel 120 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
120 Number of rooms
6 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 11,700,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
400 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 27 WC area: 400 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, view, code. HPS78, 1,400,000 €
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
26 Number of rooms
1 250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,300,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
18 Number of rooms
521 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
First level ( half base ): 3 double rooms, laundry, pantry, living rooms. Second level ( 1. …
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
745 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Plichrono SALE Hotel 20 WC area: 745 m2, 2 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, A / C, code.…
Hotel 39 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
39 Number of rooms
2 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Poseidi SALE Hotel 39 WC area: 2 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, a…
Hotel 38 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
38 Number of rooms
1 282 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,200,000
Basement of the first level ( 394.24 m2 ): There are two three-room rooms, each with 24 m2, …
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,630,000
Kriopigi SALE Hotel 48 WC area: 1 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, …
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
6 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
Pefkochori SALE Hotel 98 WC Area: 6 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, swimming pool, view, cod…
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
1 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 6,000,000
The existing 2 * hotel in Greece for sale with 45 rooms on the Halkidiki peninsula. This pro…
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
1 800 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 60 WC Area: 1800 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Pool, Code. HPS2…
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
24 Number of rooms
1 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Hotel
Nea Skioni, Greece
600 m²
-1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale is a mini-hotel consisting of 11 rooms, on the western cape of Kassandra, 30 meters…
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
1 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,200,000
The area of the entire building of 1000 sq.m accommodates 32 rooms and a reception, a store …
Hotel 16 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
16 Number of rooms
900 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,600,000
Hotel 45 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
45 Number of rooms
900 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
1 650 m²
1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Hotel
demos kassandras, Greece
1 900 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Hotel
Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 970 m²
-1 Floor
€ 5,000,000
Hotel
Skala Fourkas, Greece
800 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,600,000
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
1 100 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,600,000
Hotel
demos kassandras, Greece
1 240 m²
-1 Floor
€ 7,500,000
Hotel
Kallithea, Greece
300 m²
-1 Floor
€ 370,000
Kallithea SALE Hotel 18 WC Area: 300 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Garden, View, Code. HPS249…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map