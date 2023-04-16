Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece

Loutra Edipsou
5
11 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 674 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the city, th…
Hotel 1 roomin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Commercial 1 roomin Loutra Gialtron, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutra Gialtron, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale is a hotel building in the northern part of the island of Evia, in the town of Lutr…
Hotel 33 roomsin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Hotel 1 roomin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The hotel is located in the sedated Spa Resort of the Nothern Euvoia, Loutra Edipsou, which …
Commercial 1 roomin Ilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ilia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
We offer for sale a seaside complex in Euboea. It is a coastal area of ​​10 acres. Contact w…
Commercial 1 roomin Orei, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Orei, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Offered for sale a semi-finished building of 1.500 sq.m. on a plot of 800 sq.m. in the islan…
Commercial 1 roomin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
There is offered for sale a 2 storey Hotel of 390 sqm in the area of Loutra Edipsos consisti…
Hotel 1 roomin Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…

Properties features in demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece

