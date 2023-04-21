Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos diou - olympou
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in demos diou - olympou, Greece

5 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Four-star hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 34 rooms and 6 villas…
Hotel 1 room in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey Hotel of 930 sq.meters in the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Hotel 22 rooms in Nei Pori, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Nei Pori, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale a hotel situated in a beautiful small resort town of Olympic Riviera. The property …
Hotel 1 room in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale with total area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most beautiful places of Pieria. T…
Hotel 15 rooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 630,000
Hotel for sale in a tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The tree-story hotel has 15 room…
