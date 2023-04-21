UAE
Commercial real estate in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale business of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
Commercial 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
Hotel 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Four-star hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 34 rooms and 6 villas…
Hotel 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey Hotel of 930 sq.meters in the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale business of 7380 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Building has a lift. Extras includ…
Hotel 22 rooms
Nei Pori, Greece
22 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale a hotel situated in a beautiful small resort town of Olympic Riviera. The property …
Hotel 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale with total area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most beautiful places of Pieria. T…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
demos diou - olympou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Commercial 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Business premises for sale with an area of 90 sq.m. The room is located on the main street o…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale is afour-storey building with a total area of 525 sq.m. The building is located in …
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 8 rooms
Nei Pori, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 630,000
Hotel for sale in a tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The tree-story hotel has 15 room…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city opens up from the…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale business of 289 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
