Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos diou - olympou

Commercial real estate in demos diou - olympou, Greece

Karitsa
7
16 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale business of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
Commercial 1 room in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
Hotel 1 room in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Four-star hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 34 rooms and 6 villas…
Hotel 1 room in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey Hotel of 930 sq.meters in the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Commercial 1 room in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale business of 7380 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Building has a lift. Extras includ…
Hotel 22 rooms in Nei Pori, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Nei Pori, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale a hotel situated in a beautiful small resort town of Olympic Riviera. The property …
Hotel 1 room in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale with total area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most beautiful places of Pieria. T…
Commercial 3 bedrooms in demos diou - olympou, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
demos diou - olympou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
Commercial 1 room in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Business premises for sale with an area of 90 sq.m. The room is located on the main street o…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale is afour-storey building with a total area of 525 sq.m. The building is located in …
Commercial 1 room in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 8 rooms in Nei Pori, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Nei Pori, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Hotel 15 rooms in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 630,000
Hotel for sale in a tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The tree-story hotel has 15 room…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city opens up from the…
Commercial 1 room in Nea Efesos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale business of 289 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir