Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon

Commercial real estate in demos chalkideon, Greece

Chalkida
26
Nea Artaki
4
Amarynthos
3
Vasiliko
3
Aliveri
1
Eretria
1
4 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale business of 614 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are solar panels for water h…
Commercial 1 room in Avlida Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Avlida Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
We offer for sale a unique object in the city of Aulida.A 4-storey villa of 1200 sq.m. with …
Commercial 1 room in Theologos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 207 sq.meters in central Greece. There is air conditioning and a barbec…
Commercial 1 room in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
Offered for sale a camping in Euboia , close to the beach of Agia Anna in the North of Euboi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir