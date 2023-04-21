Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in demos chalkideon, Greece

Chalkida
1
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Sykamino, Greece
Manufacture
Sykamino, Greece
17 000 m²
€ 950,000
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir