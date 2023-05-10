Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos aristotele

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in demos aristotele, Greece

Ierissos
16
6 properties total found
Hotel 14 rooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Hotel 1 room in Nautilus, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Hotel 1 room in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Realting.com
Go