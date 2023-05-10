Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos aristotele

Commercial real estate in demos aristotele, Greece

Ierissos
16
27 properties total found
Hotel 10 rooms in Ammouliani, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Floor 3
€ 850,000
Hotel in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 600 m²
€ 1,950,000
Hotel 16 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Ammouliani, Greece
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Ammouliani, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 350 m²
€ 850,000
Hotel 24 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 24
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 6 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 6 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Commercial real estate in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Commercial real estate
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Commercial 2 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Hotel 14 rooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 23 rooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 23
Number of floors 3
€ 1,950,000
Commercial 1 room in Gomati, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Gomati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Commercial 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Hotel 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
Hotel 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Commercial 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 900,000
Hotel 1 room in Nautilus, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Hotel 1 room in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Commercial 1 room in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
