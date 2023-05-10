Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
18
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
15
Municipality of Corinth
8
Loutraki
5
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
4
Corinth
3
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
3
16 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Hotel 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,130,000
Commercial 1 room in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Commercial real estate in kato dimenio, Greece
Commercial real estate
kato dimenio, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Hotel 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,890,000
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Commercial 1 room in Galataki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
€ 500,000
Commercial 1 room in Agii Theodori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir