Commercial real estate in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

34 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in archaia pheneos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
archaia pheneos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 2 rooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Price on request
Other 9 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Other 9 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 270 m²
€ 360,000
Other 16 bedrooms in kokkoni, Greece
Other 16 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 15
Area 760 m²
€ 1,300,000
Manufacture in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 10 000 m²
€ 250,000
Hotel 1 room in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Commercial 1 room in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
Hotel 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
Hotel 1 room in koroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 1 room in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,130,000
Commercial 1 room in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
Commercial real estate in kato dimenio, Greece
Commercial real estate
kato dimenio, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Hotel 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,890,000
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Commercial 1 room in Kariotika, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
Commercial 1 room in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
Commercial 1 room in Galataki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
€ 500,000
Hotel 1 room in Lykoporia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
