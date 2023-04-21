Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Corinth, Greece

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
10 000 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code. 1555 - Agricaltural Corinth FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price250.000 € Code…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir