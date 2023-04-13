Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Corfu, Greece

Igoumenitsa
1
30 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Commercial 1 roomin Skripero, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 roomin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 1 roomin Korakades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korakades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Hotel 12 roomsin Dassia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Commercial 1 roomin Kontokali, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
In the exclusive area of Corfu for sale business space.Business space has an area of 135 squ…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
On the south of Corfu island, in the center of one of the most popular villages, there is a …
Hotel 1 roomin Agii Deka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Deka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
Hotel 1 roomin Kato Korakiana, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Building for sale total area of ​​360 sqm (ground floor, first floor, second floor), which c…
Hotel 1 roomin Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale half of the four-floor apartments consisting of seven rooms. The apartments are loc…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Gardelades, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Gardelades, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 roomin Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale, apartments of their total area145 sq.m on the land plot of 5220 sq.m, located in o…
Commercial 1 roomin Kontokali, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the f…
Hotel 17 roomsin Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Gimari, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Gimari, Greece
14 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
For sale hotel of 329 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The semi-base…
Hotel 1 roomin Gimari, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Gimari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a small complex of 300 sq.m with a picturesque view, consisting of six apartments, …
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Kouspades, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kouspades, Greece
21 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 roomin Dassia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the island of Corfu, in a place called Dassia, for sale there is an apart-hotel which is …
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
Hotel 1 roomin Astrakeri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Astrakeri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. A magnifice…
Hotel 1 roomin Kentroma, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kentroma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale, a small beachfront hotel of 670 sq.m located in the northeast of Corfu in the area…
Commercial 1 roomin Katavolos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Katavolos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,120,000
Up for sale, there are two studio-apartments with a total area of 100 sq.m and a detached sn…
Hotel 1 roomin Kouspades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kouspades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
On the south of Corfu, in one of the most popular places, for sale ready-made business. The …
Hotel 1 roomin Kariotiko, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kariotiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
In the area of Kassiopi, there ares 4 houses for sale. 1st house of 140 sq m consists of 3 b…
Hotel 15 roomsin Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Kassiopi, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 3,300,000
We offer for sale a mini-hotel with an area of 330 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The hotel ac…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…

Properties features in Corfu, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
