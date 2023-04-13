Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Hotels for sale in Corfu, Greece

19 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 1 roomin Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 roomin demos kerkyras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 52 roomsin Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 52 rooms
Avliotes, Greece
52 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Hotel 1 roomin Skripero, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,350,000
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
Hotel 1 roomin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Hotel 1 roomin Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Avliotes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
Hotel 12 roomsin Dassia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Hotel 1 roomin Souleika, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Souleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Hotel 1 roomin Episkopiana, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Episkopiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale an 8-room apartment complex, located in the village of Moraitika in the south-east …
Hotel 17 roomsin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavos, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
Hotel 17 roomsin Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
The 1000 sq.m hotel is located in the area of ​​Agios Georgios Argyradon and consists of 24 …
Hotel 7 roomsin Livadi, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms
Livadi, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
We offer for sale an apart hotel of ​​385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 1 roomin Afionas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Afionas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is ai…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
Hotel 1 roomin Ipsos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ipsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,800,000
For sale is an Aparthotel of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the Ipsos beach in the northeas…

