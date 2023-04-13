Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

Corfu
1
demos kerkyras
1
Igoumenitsa
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
540 m²
€ 487,908
Technical and craft manufacturing facilities for sale, made using modern electromechanical p…
Hotel 1 roomin Vanato, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Vanato, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale, a two-storey hotel of 240 sq.m in the village of Marineika on the island of Zakynt…
Commercial 3 roomsin Asprovrysi, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Asprovrysi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11326 - House FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €420.000 . This 134 sq. m. House…
Commercial 1 roomin Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 74,680
For sale business of 59 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Th…
Commercial 3 roomsin Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11572 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €280.000 . This 120 sq. m. Ho…
Hotelin Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
745 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,489,329
Plichrono SALE Hotel 20 WC area: 745 m2, 2 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, A / C, code.…
Commercial 1 roomin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 477,951
Commercial property for sale in the center of Rethymnon on the coastal road. The property co…
Commercialin Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 1,294,451
It is proposed for sale a valid gas station in northern Greece, which is located on the cent…
Commercialin Kallithea, Greece
Commercial
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 388,771
Property Code: 4-591 - Building FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €400.000. This 200 sq. m…
Hotelin Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel
Leptokarya, Greece
1 286 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Leptokaria SALE Hotel 22 WC Area: 1 m2, 4 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Garden, View, Code…
Other 16 bedroomsin kokkoni, Greece
Other 16 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
15 bath 760 m²
€ 1,300,000
Vrachati residential complex 760sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 leve…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,290,182
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…

