Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
Commercial real estate in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece
Asvestochori
8
Chortiatis
1
Filyro
1
11 properties total found
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Consists of: Ground floor: 280 sq.mGround floor: 70 sq.m (Apartment)First Floor: 138sq.m (Apartment)
Office 7 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath
€ 370,000
Property Code: 1-242 - Building FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €370.000 . This 622 sq. m.…
Commercial 1 room
Filyro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
The shop with an area of 70 m² for sale in Thessaloniki. There are the office premises …
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, t…
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
There is offered for sale a business space of area 42 square meters for 275,000 euros. Busin…
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
There is offered for sale a business space of area 305 square meters. m. for 1.000.000 euros…
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,970,000
There is offered for sale a business consisting of four stores of total area 636 square mete…
Commercial 1 room
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
There is offered for sale a business space of area 79 square meters. m. for 275,000 euros. B…
Commercial 1 room
Asvestochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Commercial space for sale with an area of 410 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The room is leased at th…
Commercial 1 room
Asvestochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Commercial space for sale, which consists of two premises. At the moment, both premises are …
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Building for sale consisting of 1 apartment, 1 ground floor shop and a parking space
