Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Kastoria
  6. Chloi

Commercial real estate in Chloi, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Chloi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chloi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 2407 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir