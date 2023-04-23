Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit

Commercial real estate in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Chania Municipality
42
Platanias Municipality
10
Kissamos Municipality
4
Agía Marína
3
Georgioupoli
1
Kissamos
1
Platanos
1
Sfakia Municipality
1
Show more
31 property total found
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
270 m²
€ 650,000
Two apartments for sale in Chania, Crete. The area of each apartment is 135 sq.m., they are …
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
280 m²
€ 1,900,000
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
663 m²
€ 2,310,000
The business consists of five furnished villas with beautiful sea views!
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
2 500 m²
€ 600,000
For sale Beach Bar in a resort village near Chania. The business is on the first line and oc…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
623 m²
€ 900,000
A complex of 6 villas is for sale at the final stage of construction. Villa 1: with an area …
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
466 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale boutique hotel with an area of 466 sq.m in Chania Prefecture. The hotel consists of…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
942 m²
€ 3,550,000
For sale business of 942 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer mountain views. The …
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 530 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
957 m²
€ 1,499,000
It is proposed for sale a residential complex of five villas under construction with a swimm…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
404 m²
€ 1,175,000
For sale business of 404 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea views, the city.…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale hotel corresponding to the modern style on the coast of the Aegean Sea. The total a…
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
450 m²
€ 660,000
For sale business for a mini hotel located in the tourist area of Heraklion in Crete, near t…
Commercial real estate in Korfalonas, Greece
Commercial real estate
Korfalonas, Greece
29 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,550,000
For sale business of 942 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 5 rooms in Neo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 5 rooms
Neo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 530 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There is a fireplace. The…
Commercial 1 room in Kamisiana, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,499,000
Suggested for sale a residential complex of five villas with a swimming pool under construct…
Commercial 8 rooms in Stalos, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Stalos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,175,000
For sale business of 404 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea opens up from the w…
Hotel 167 rooms in Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 167 rooms
Kolimbari, Greece
167 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel 4* in Chania region on the island of Crete. The hotel consists of 167 rooms…
Hotel 10 rooms in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Kampani, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a hotel of 466 sq.m. The hotel consist of 5 houses.The hotel has a adjacent land of…
Commercial 1 room in Spilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Spilia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale is a complex of 6 villas at the final stage of construction. Villa 1: with an area …
Commercial 1 room in Stalos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Beach Bar for sale in the resort village near Chania city. The business is located on the fi…
Commercial 1 room in Plaka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plaka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,310,000
The business consists of five furnished villas with stunning sea views!
Hotel 1 room in Kares Askyfou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kares Askyfou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of ​​750 sq.m. on a plot of ​​47…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Port of Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
18 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale hotel of 455 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floor consists o…
Hotel 1 room in Daratsos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,320,000
For sale hotel 830 sq.m in Chania region. The three-storey hotel is built on a plot 1200 m2 …
Commercial 1 room in Ligides, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ligides, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale complex of villas with total area of 280 sq.m. in Chania region, Crete island. The …
Commercial 3 rooms in Kampani, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Kampani, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Two apartments are suggested for sale in Chania, Crete. Each apartment is 135sqm and are loc…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir