Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Chania Municipality
12
Platanias Municipality
6
Agía Marína
2
Kissamos Municipality
2
Platanos
1
Sfakia Municipality
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
466 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale boutique hotel with an area of 466 sq.m in Chania Prefecture. The hotel consists of…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 530 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale hotel corresponding to the modern style on the coast of the Aegean Sea. The total a…
Hotel 5 rooms in Neo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 5 rooms
Neo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 530 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There is a fireplace. The…
Hotel 167 rooms in Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 167 rooms
Kolimbari, Greece
167 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel 4* in Chania region on the island of Crete. The hotel consists of 167 rooms…
Hotel 10 rooms in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Kampani, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a hotel of 466 sq.m. The hotel consist of 5 houses.The hotel has a adjacent land of…
Hotel 1 room in Kares Askyfou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kares Askyfou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of ​​750 sq.m. on a plot of ​​47…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Port of Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
18 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale hotel of 455 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floor consists o…
Hotel 1 room in Daratsos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,320,000
For sale hotel 830 sq.m in Chania region. The three-storey hotel is built on a plot 1200 m2 …
Hotel 110 rooms in Máleme, Greece
Hotel 110 rooms
Máleme, Greece
110 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For salea luxury resort hotel which consists of seventeen units and 3 communal swimming pool…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir