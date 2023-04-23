Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

21 property total found
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
€ 1,200,000
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,150,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 980 square meters on the island of Crete. The hotel h…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
240 m²
€ 400,000
The complex consists of 6 apartments with an area of 40 sq.m. The complex was built on a plo…
Hotel 2 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
540 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 540 sq.m in the old city of Rethymno Prefecture. The hot…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 530 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Hotel 13 rooms in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Kampani, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. A view of the sea, the mo…
Hotel 5 rooms in Neo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 5 rooms
Neo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 530 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There is a fireplace. The…
Hotel 167 rooms in Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 167 rooms
Kolimbari, Greece
167 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel 4* in Chania region on the island of Crete. The hotel consists of 167 rooms…
Hotel 24 rooms in Stalos, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalos, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
We offer for sale a 980 sq.m. hotel on the island of Crete. The hotel has 20 studios, and 2 …
Hotel 14 rooms in Mournies, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Mournies, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
There is a small hotel and a detached maisonette in the city of Chania for sale - total livi…
Hotel 17 rooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Chorafakia, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel ​​1200 sq.m, on the suburbs of Chania - the northern coast of Crete, 7 km fro…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Port of Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
18 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale hotel of 455 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floor consists o…
Hotel 1 room in Daratsos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,320,000
For sale hotel 830 sq.m in Chania region. The three-storey hotel is built on a plot 1200 m2 …
Hotel 1 room in Ligides, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ligides, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-storey unfinished building - hotel with an area of 2 000 sq.m. There is an op…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Platanos, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Platanos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 256 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground floor consists o…
