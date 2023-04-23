UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Hotels
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece
Chania Municipality
12
Platanias Municipality
6
Agía Marína
2
Kissamos Municipality
2
Platanos
1
Sfakia Municipality
1
Hotel
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
€ 1,200,000
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,150,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 980 square meters on the island of Crete. The hotel h…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
570 m²
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studios. 7 on the first floor and another 7 on the second floor.…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
466 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale boutique hotel with an area of 466 sq.m in Chania Prefecture. The hotel consists of…
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
540 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 540 sq.m in the old city of Rethymno Prefecture. The hot…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 530 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Hotel 13 rooms
Kampani, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. A view of the sea, the mo…
Hotel 5 rooms
Neo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 530 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There is a fireplace. The…
Hotel 10 rooms
Kampani, Greece
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a hotel of 466 sq.m. The hotel consist of 5 houses.The hotel has a adjacent land of…
Hotel 1 room
Kares Askyfou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a plot of 47…
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalos, Greece
24 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
We offer for sale a 980 sq.m. hotel on the island of Crete. The hotel has 20 studios, and 2 …
Hotel 14 rooms
Mournies, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
There is a small hotel and a detached maisonette in the city of Chania for sale - total livi…
Hotel 17 rooms
Chorafakia, Greece
17 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel 1200 sq.m, on the suburbs of Chania - the northern coast of Crete, 7 km fro…
Hotel 1 room
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,320,000
For sale hotel 830 sq.m in Chania region. The three-storey hotel is built on a plot 1200 m2 …
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Platanos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 256 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground floor consists o…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map