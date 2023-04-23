Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
€ 1,200,000
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
268 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in the Venetian center, in. Chania. The hotel building is located in a quiet …
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,150,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 980 square meters on the island of Crete. The hotel h…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
570 m²
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studios. 7 on the first floor and another 7 on the second floor.…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
240 m²
€ 400,000
The complex consists of 6 apartments with an area of 40 sq.m. The complex was built on a plo…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
5 847 m²
€ 9,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 5.847 sq.m in Retimeno Prefecture. The hotel consists of 117 …
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
4 726 m²
€ 9,000,000
On sale hotel with an area of 4726 square meters.m in Crete. The hotel consists of 41junior …
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
466 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale boutique hotel with an area of 466 sq.m in Chania Prefecture. The hotel consists of…
Hotel 2 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
540 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 540 sq.m in the old city of Rethymno Prefecture. The hot…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
200 m²
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is located in the old town of Refimno. The building has historical value and is re…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 530 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
844 m²
€ 600,000
Unfinished building for sale in a quiet location of Mastampas, near the center of Heraklion.…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale hotel corresponding to the modern style on the coast of the Aegean Sea. The total a…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,800,000
We offer for sale a hotel consisting of 12 apartments and two villas with a private pool in …
Hotel in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
€ 1,500,000
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This…
Hotel 13 rooms in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Kampani, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. A view of the sea, the mo…
Hotel 5 rooms in Neo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 5 rooms
Neo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 530 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There is a fireplace. The…
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
10 bath
€ 1,490,000
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
Hotel in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
€ 1,750,000
This   hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
Hotel in Máleme, Greece
Hotel
Máleme, Greece
€ 600,000
This hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated by the beach of Maleme. Maleme is a very pop…
Hotel in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel
Tavronitis, Greece
€ 650,000
This small hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated on the main road of Tavronitis village…
Hotel in Aspro, Greece
Hotel
Aspro, Greece
€ 580,000
This small hotel for sale in Chania is located in the traditional village of Aspro, just a s…
Hotel in Stalos, Greece
Hotel
Stalos, Greece
€ 950,000
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
