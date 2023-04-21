Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Chania Municipality, Greece

Agía Marína
3
Souda
1
Hotel 13 rooms in Kalathas, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Commercial 8 rooms in Stalos, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Stalos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,175,000
For sale business of 404 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea opens up from the w…
Hotel 10 rooms in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Kampani, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a hotel of 466 sq.m. The hotel consist of 5 houses.The hotel has a adjacent land of…
Commercial 1 room in Stalos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Beach Bar for sale in the resort village near Chania city. The business is located on the fi…
Hotel 1 room in Daratsos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,320,000
For sale hotel 830 sq.m in Chania region. The three-storey hotel is built on a plot 1200 m2 …
Commercial 1 room in Ligides, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ligides, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale complex of villas with total area of 280 sq.m. in Chania region, Crete island. The …
Commercial 3 rooms in Kampani, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Kampani, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Two apartments are suggested for sale in Chania, Crete. Each apartment is 135sqm and are loc…
Mir