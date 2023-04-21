UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Chania Municipality
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Chania Municipality, Greece
Agía Marína
3
Souda
1
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial real estate
Káto Stalós, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Commercial 1 room
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Suggested for sale an apartment complex in Chania. The building has not been fully completed…
Commercial 8 rooms
Stalos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,175,000
For sale business of 404 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea opens up from the w…
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Beach Bar for sale in the resort village near Chania city. The business is located on the fi…
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Commercial space for sale with an area of 192 sq.meters on the waterfront of Chania. A the m…
Commercial 1 room
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale a building with a total area of 249 sq.m is located in the city of Chania. The buil…
Commercial 2 rooms
Plataniás, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale is a premise for restaurant business with an area of 300 sq. m is located in the Pl…
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalos, Greece
24 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
We offer for sale a 980 sq.m. hotel on the island of Crete. The hotel has 20 studios, and 2 …
Hotel 14 rooms
Mournies, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
There is a small hotel and a detached maisonette in the city of Chania for sale - total livi…
Hotel 17 rooms
Chorafakia, Greece
17 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel 1200 sq.m, on the suburbs of Chania - the northern coast of Crete, 7 km fro…
Commercial 1 room
Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a bussiness property with a very famous factory in Chania. The plot has: a produ…
Commercial 1 room
Souda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale business of 6 apartments and 2 floored apartments. On the first floor there are 2 a…
Hotel 1 room
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,320,000
For sale hotel 830 sq.m in Chania region. The three-storey hotel is built on a plot 1200 m2 …
Commercial real estate
Oasi, Greece
14 Number of rooms
14 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale unfinished building with plans for 12 single rooms, 2 double rooms and a pool. Ther…
Hotel 1 room
Ligides, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-storey unfinished building - hotel with an area of 2 000 sq.m. There is an op…
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale building in 442 sqm for business on Cretethe building consists of two levels each l…
Commercial 3 rooms
Kampani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Two apartments are suggested for sale in Chania, Crete. Each apartment is 135sqm and are loc…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map