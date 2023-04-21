Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Chania Municipality

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

Agía Marína
3
Souda
1
17 properties total found
Commercial real estate in Káto Stalós, Greece
Commercial real estate
Káto Stalós, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
Commercial 2 rooms in Oasi, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Oasi, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 355,000
For sale a business of two independent apartments in Chania. On a plot of 125 sq.m. 2 apartm…
Hotel 13 rooms in Kalathas, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Commercial 1 room in Mournies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Suggested for sale an apartment complex in Chania. The building has not been fully completed…
Hotel 10 rooms in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Kampani, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a hotel of 466 sq.m. The hotel consist of 5 houses.The hotel has a adjacent land of…
Commercial 1 room in koumpeles, Greece
Commercial 1 room
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale a building with a total area of 249 sq.m is located in the city of Chania. The buil…
Commercial 2 rooms in Plataniás, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Plataniás, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale is a premise for restaurant business with an area of 300 sq. m is located in the Pl…
Hotel 24 rooms in Stalos, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalos, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
We offer for sale a 980 sq.m. hotel on the island of Crete. The hotel has 20 studios, and 2 …
Hotel 14 rooms in Mournies, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Mournies, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
There is a small hotel and a detached maisonette in the city of Chania for sale - total livi…
Hotel 17 rooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Chorafakia, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel ​​1200 sq.m, on the suburbs of Chania - the northern coast of Crete, 7 km fro…
Commercial 1 room in Marmaras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a bussiness property with a very famous factory in Chania. The plot has: a produ…
Commercial 1 room in Souda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Souda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale business of 6 apartments and 2 floored apartments. On the first floor there are 2 a…
Hotel 1 room in Daratsos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,320,000
For sale hotel 830 sq.m in Chania region. The three-storey hotel is built on a plot 1200 m2 …
Commercial 1 room in Ligides, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ligides, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale complex of villas with total area of 280 sq.m. in Chania region, Crete island. The …
Commercial 1 room in Stalos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale building in 442 sqm for business on Cretethe building consists of two levels each l…
Commercial 3 rooms in Kampani, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms
Kampani, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Two apartments are suggested for sale in Chania, Crete. Each apartment is 135sqm and are loc…
Commercial 1 room in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 526,000
For sale in the center of Chania, 3 apartments on the ground floor, the first floor and the …
