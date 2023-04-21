Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Chania Municipality

Commercial real estate in Chania Municipality, Greece

Agía Marína
3
Souda
1
42 properties total found
Commercial real estate in Káto Stalós, Greece
Commercial real estate
Káto Stalós, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
Hotel in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
€ 1,500,000
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This…
Commercial 2 rooms in Oasi, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Oasi, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 355,000
For sale a business of two independent apartments in Chania. On a plot of 125 sq.m. 2 apartm…
Commercial 1 room in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows
Hotel 13 rooms in Kalathas, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Commercial 1 room in Mournies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Suggested for sale an apartment complex in Chania. The building has not been fully completed…
Commercial 8 rooms in Stalos, Greece
Commercial 8 rooms
Stalos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,175,000
For sale business of 404 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea opens up from the w…
Hotel in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
€ 1,750,000
This   hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
Hotel in Stalos, Greece
Hotel
Stalos, Greece
€ 950,000
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 bath 80 m²
€ 230,000
Property Code: 1279 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surface 80 m2, 4…
Commercial 1 room in koumpeles, Greece
Commercial 1 room
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale a commercial property of 135 sq.m situatedv on the first floor of the building. The…
Commercial 1 room in koumpeles, Greece
Commercial 1 room
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale a commercial property in Crete, with an area of 135 sq.m. It is situated on the sev…
Hotel 10 rooms in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Kampani, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a hotel of 466 sq.m. The hotel consist of 5 houses.The hotel has a adjacent land of…
Hotel 41 room in Káto Stalós, Greece
Hotel 41 room
Káto Stalós, Greece
41 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale a Hotel of 4726sqm located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 41 comfor…
Commercial 1 room in Stalos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Beach Bar for sale in the resort village near Chania city. The business is located on the fi…
Commercial real estate in Korakies, Greece
Commercial real estate
Korakies, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale is a complex of 12 apartments in Chania, Crete. At the entrance, there is a recepti…
Commercial 1 room in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Commercial space for sale with an area of 192 sq.meters on the waterfront of Chania. A the m…
Commercial 7 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale is a building of 260 sq. m in the area of ​​Nea Chora in Chania. The building is bu…
Commercial 1 room in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 272,000
For sale the business of the unique Greek brand "Shoes Boxer" for a price of 272.000 euro. T…
Commercial 1 room in koumpeles, Greece
Commercial 1 room
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale a building with a total area of 249 sq.m is located in the city of Chania. The buil…
Commercial 2 rooms in Plataniás, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Plataniás, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale is a premise for restaurant business with an area of 300 sq. m is located in the Pl…
Hotel 24 rooms in Stalos, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalos, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
We offer for sale a 980 sq.m. hotel on the island of Crete. The hotel has 20 studios, and 2 …
Hotel 4 rooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel 4 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the Venetian centre, in the city of Chania. The hotel building is located …
Commercial 1 room in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale two-level business lounge in the center of Chania. The loungehas two entrances: on …
Hotel 14 rooms in Mournies, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms
Mournies, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
There is a small hotel and a detached maisonette in the city of Chania for sale - total livi…
Commercial 1 room in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Property for sale ,for doing business in Chania, near the center. The store has an area of ​…
Commercial 1 room in Mournies, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 258 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 17 rooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Chorafakia, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel ​​1200 sq.m, on the suburbs of Chania - the northern coast of Crete, 7 km fro…
Commercial 1 room in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale is a complex of three one-story buildings with a total area of 187.29 m2, as well a…
Commercial 1 room in Marmaras, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a bussiness property with a very famous factory in Chania. The plot has: a produ…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir