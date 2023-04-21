UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Chania Municipality
Commercial real estate in Chania Municipality, Greece
Agía Marína
3
Souda
1
Clear all
42 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial real estate
Káto Stalós, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
€ 1,500,000
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This…
Commercial 2 rooms
Oasi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 355,000
For sale a business of two independent apartments in Chania. On a plot of 125 sq.m. 2 apartm…
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Commercial 1 room
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
Suggested for sale an apartment complex in Chania. The building has not been fully completed…
Commercial 8 rooms
Stalos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,175,000
For sale business of 404 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the sea opens up from the w…
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
€ 1,750,000
This hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
Hotel
Stalos, Greece
€ 950,000
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 bath
80 m²
€ 230,000
Property Code: 1279 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surface 80 m2, 4…
Commercial 1 room
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale a commercial property of 135 sq.m situatedv on the first floor of the building. The…
Commercial 1 room
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale a commercial property in Crete, with an area of 135 sq.m. It is situated on the sev…
Hotel 10 rooms
Kampani, Greece
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a hotel of 466 sq.m. The hotel consist of 5 houses.The hotel has a adjacent land of…
Hotel 41 room
Káto Stalós, Greece
41 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale a Hotel of 4726sqm located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 41 comfor…
Commercial 1 room
Stalos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Beach Bar for sale in the resort village near Chania city. The business is located on the fi…
Commercial real estate
Korakies, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale is a complex of 12 apartments in Chania, Crete. At the entrance, there is a recepti…
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Commercial space for sale with an area of 192 sq.meters on the waterfront of Chania. A the m…
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale is a building of 260 sq. m in the area of Nea Chora in Chania. The building is bu…
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 272,000
For sale the business of the unique Greek brand "Shoes Boxer" for a price of 272.000 euro. T…
Commercial 1 room
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale a building with a total area of 249 sq.m is located in the city of Chania. The buil…
Commercial 2 rooms
Plataniás, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale is a premise for restaurant business with an area of 300 sq. m is located in the Pl…
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalos, Greece
24 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
We offer for sale a 980 sq.m. hotel on the island of Crete. The hotel has 20 studios, and 2 …
Hotel 4 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel in the Venetian centre, in the city of Chania. The hotel building is located …
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale two-level business lounge in the center of Chania. The loungehas two entrances: on …
Hotel 14 rooms
Mournies, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
There is a small hotel and a detached maisonette in the city of Chania for sale - total livi…
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Property for sale ,for doing business in Chania, near the center. The store has an area of …
Commercial 1 room
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 258 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 17 rooms
Chorafakia, Greece
17 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel 1200 sq.m, on the suburbs of Chania - the northern coast of Crete, 7 km fro…
Commercial 1 room
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale is a complex of three one-story buildings with a total area of 187.29 m2, as well a…
Commercial 1 room
Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a bussiness property with a very famous factory in Chania. The plot has: a produ…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map