Commercial real estate in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
255
The Municipality of Sithonia
71
Kassandria
45
Polygyros
39
Nikiti
35
The municipality Nea Propontida
31
Municipality of Aristotle
26
Neos Marmaras
15
66 properties total found
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 710 m²
Floor -1
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 24 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 1 667 m²
Floor -1
For sale hotel with an area of 1400 square meters. M on a plot of 1200 sq.m in the center of…
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 70 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 70
Area 4 500 m²
Floor -1
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
€ 8,000,000
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 95 WC area: 4 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A …
€ 7,040,000
Hotel 120 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 120 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 120
Area 6 000 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 140 WC area: 6 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, pool, A…
€ 11,700,000
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 1 890 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 65 WC area: 1890 m2, 3 levels, not important, parking, warehouse, A / C…
€ 3,750,000
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 26
Area 1 000 m²
Floor -1
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
€ 4,500,000
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 400 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 27 WC area: 400 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, view, code. HPS78, 1,400,000 €
€ 1,200,000
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 26
Area 1 250 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 26 WC area: 1250 m2, 4 levels, invalid, parking, code. HPS80, 4,000,000 €
€ 4,300,000
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 521 m²
Floor -1
The hotel was built in 2000 on a private property and consists of a building with a total li…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
Area 500 m²
Floor -1
First level ( half base ): 3 double rooms, laundry, pantry, living rooms. Second level ( 1. …
€ 1,400,000
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
Area 745 m²
Floor -1
Plichrono SALE Hotel 20 WC area: 745 m2, 2 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, A / C, code.…
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 39 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Hotel 39 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 39
Area 2 000 m²
Floor -1
Poseidi SALE Hotel 39 WC area: 2 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, a…
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 49 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 49
Area 5 500 m²
Floor -1
Hotel complex for sale on the Chalcidite coat. The complex consists of 4 buildings on an are…
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 38 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 38 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 38
Area 1 282 m²
Floor -1
Basement of the first level ( 394.24 m2 ): There are two three-room rooms, each with 24 m2, …
€ 2,700,000
Hotel in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Floor -1
Kriopigi SALE Hotel 48 WC area: 1 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, warehouse, swimming pool, …
€ 2,630,000
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 6 500 m²
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Hotel 98 WC Area: 6 m2, 3 levels, invalid, parking, swimming pool, view, cod…
€ 6,000,000
Hotel in Fourka, Greece
Hotel
Fourka, Greece
Area 1 500 m²
Floor -1
The existing 2 * hotel in Greece for sale with 45 rooms on the Halkidiki peninsula. This pro…
€ 6,000,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Floor -1
€ 580,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
4 maisonettes are located on the beach of Toroni, Halkidiki, on the seashore. They were bui…
€ 590,000
Hotel 17 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 540 m²
Floor -1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 1 000 m²
Floor -1
€ 4,000,000
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
Area 1 800 m²
Floor -1
Chaniotis SALE Hotel 60 WC Area: 1800 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Parking, Pool, Code. HPS2…
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 24 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 1 500 m²
Floor -1
€ 2,500,000
Hotel in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Pirgadikia SALE Hotel 23 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, …
€ 1,950,000
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Floor -1
The area of the entire building of 1000 sq.m accommodates 32 rooms and a reception, a store …
€ 4,200,000
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 900 m²
Floor -1
€ 3,600,000
Hotel 45 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 45 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 45
Area 900 m²
Floor -1
€ 4,500,000
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
Area 1 650 m²
Floor 1
€ 3,000,000

