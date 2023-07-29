Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Shops for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 475 m²
For sale is a building with a total area of 475 sq.m in the Heraklion area. The three-story …
€ 1,393,256
Shop in Kypseli, Greece
Shop
Kypseli, Greece
Retail store with a total surface of 740.00 sq.m. in a residential building, erected upon a …
€ 368,218
Hotel 1 room in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale a two-storey building in the resort village on the peninsula of Kassandra. The area…
€ 470,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property with an area of 580 square meters. meters in Thessaloniki. Th…
€ 1,592,292
Commercial 1 room in Melissochori, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€ 597,110
Commercial in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Area 330 m²
Business premises for sale in the old historic district of Corfu. The historical district of…
€ 1,492,774
Commercial 1 room in Vainia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a building of 350sq.m, on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of a comme…
€ 895,664
Hotel 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 232 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€ 1,600,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a property of 220sqm, it is situated in one of the most prestigious areas of Thessa…
€ 895,664
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 579 m²
For sale cottage with an area of 579 sq.m, built on a land plot of 3.070 sq.m. The house con…
€ 457,784
Hotel 1 room in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€ 480,000
Office 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Agia Paraskevi FOR SALE Office 1 Bedroom(s) 1 WC Size: 26 m2, Ground floor floor, 27 year…
€ 29,855
